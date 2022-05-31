Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    As Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month comes to a close we wanted to celebrate the diversity of our service members. They bring unique perspectives, experiences and cultures that enhance the strength of our force. We celebrate the contributions of all AAPI members who have served and continue to do so.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 22:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 845970
    VIRIN: 220531-F-GM429-0001
    Filename: DOD_109034305
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: HI, US

