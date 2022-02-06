CRREL Unveils Climatic Cold Chamber to Assist in Arctic Mission

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory’s (CRREL) new climatic cold chamber, located in Hanover, New Hampshire.
The chamber is able to maintain a temperature of minus 54 degrees Celsius and can hold a running vehicle. This is the newest piece of technology for ERDC, and this one-of-a-kind-facility will be a great benefit to testing new equipment designed for the warfighter in extreme cold environments.
