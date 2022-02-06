Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sisters Devise Anti-Bullying Awareness Campaign at Their School

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.02.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Twin sisters Kelin and Karla Gregory, both freshmen at DoDEA Zama Middle High School, devised and led an anti-bullying awareness campaign at their school to raise visibility of the issue among their classmates.

    #ZMHS #DoYourPart

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 20:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845967
    VIRIN: 220603-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_109034152
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Sisters Devise Anti-Bullying Awareness Campaign at Their School, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    DoDEA
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

