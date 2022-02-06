President Biden delivers remarks on the recent tragic mass shootings, and the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 20:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|845966
|Filename:
|DOD_109034151
|Length:
|00:17:24
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on the Recent Tragic Mass Shootings, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT