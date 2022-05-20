Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson Exercises Readiness Capability

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A formation of 48 F-35A Lightning IIs and 12 F-16s during a routine readiness exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 25, 2022. The formation demonstrated the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly mobilize fifth-generation aircraft in arctic conditions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845963
    VIRIN: 220520-F-ED762-955
    Filename: DOD_109034135
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson Exercises Readiness Capability, by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    354th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

