Eielson Exercises Readiness Capability

A formation of 48 F-35A Lightning IIs and 12 F-16s during a routine readiness exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 25, 2022. The formation demonstrated the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly mobilize fifth-generation aircraft in arctic conditions.
|05.20.2022
|06.02.2022 19:51
|B-Roll
|845960
|220520-F-ED762-442
|DOD_109034061
|00:00:27
|AK, US
|0
|0
F-16
F-35
F-16 Fighting Falcons
F-35A Lightning II
