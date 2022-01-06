Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS) Virtual Reality Training

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Lorenzo John Burleson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Civil Engineer Training and Modernization (CETM) is using digital immersion to restructure and redesign paper-based CDCs. CETM has worked with industry advisor to create an immersive 3-D environment that allows Airmen to interact with the MAAS and use objects, tools, and equipment similar to what they will use in the field.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:09:46
