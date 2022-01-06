Civil Engineer Training and Modernization (CETM) is using digital immersion to restructure and redesign paper-based CDCs. CETM has worked with industry advisor to create an immersive 3-D environment that allows Airmen to interact with the MAAS and use objects, tools, and equipment similar to what they will use in the field.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 17:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845954
|VIRIN:
|220601-O-PL185-951
|Filename:
|DOD_109033927
|Length:
|00:09:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS) Virtual Reality Training, by Lorenzo John Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT