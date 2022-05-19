Naval Base Kitsap’s Harbor Patrol Unit recently conducted training to demonstrate their ability to properly assess and engage security threats. The training scenario used during this drill was facilitated by a Commander, Navy Installations Command Training and Assistance Team.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 17:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845935
|VIRIN:
|220519-N-AD499-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109033735
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NBK Conducts Harbor Patrol Training, by PO2 Victoria Galbraith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT