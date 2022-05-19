Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NBK Conducts Harbor Patrol Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Naval Base Kitsap’s Harbor Patrol Unit recently conducted training to demonstrate their ability to properly assess and engage security threats. The training scenario used during this drill was facilitated by a Commander, Navy Installations Command Training and Assistance Team.
    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 17:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845935
    VIRIN: 220519-N-AD499-1001
    Filename: DOD_109033735
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBK Conducts Harbor Patrol Training, by PO2 Victoria Galbraith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Harbor Patrol Unit
    Training
    NBK
    Always Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT