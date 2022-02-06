130th AW Combat Dining-In Promo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 130th Top 3 Council will be hosting a Combat Dining-In over August UTA (6 August 2022 in Hangar 107). Tickets are only $5.00 and can be purchased from MSgt Loudermilk and or MSgt Monroe in Finance throughout the month or in the DFAC over UTA weekend. Be sure to get your tickets before they sell out and join us for this fun event!



What is a Combat Dining In?



· The combat dining-in, the newest of the dining-in traditions, is becoming increasingly popular, especially in operational units. The format and sequence of events are built around the traditional dining-in, however, it’s a far less formal atmosphere.



· Open to current military members of the 130th AW and HQ only (no outside family members)



· Wear a uniform of your choice



o Add modifications (superman cape, tutu, face paint, etc.) Keep is classy but fun!

o Mismatch uniforms, BDUs/ABUs/OCPs/flight suit

o No dress blues. This is not a formal event.

o Your current rank must be visible somewhere on the uniform. This can be pinned or painted on.



· There will be food, an obstacle course, a grog, guest speaker, DJ, and shenanigans.



For any questions or concerns, please contact a Top 3 Council Member.