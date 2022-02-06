Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    The 130th Top 3 Council will be hosting a Combat Dining-In over August UTA (6 August 2022 in Hangar 107). Tickets are only $5.00 and can be purchased from MSgt Loudermilk and or MSgt Monroe in Finance throughout the month or in the DFAC over UTA weekend. Be sure to get your tickets before they sell out and join us for this fun event!

    What is a Combat Dining In?

    · The combat dining-in, the newest of the dining-in traditions, is becoming increasingly popular, especially in operational units. The format and sequence of events are built around the traditional dining-in, however, it’s a far less formal atmosphere.

    · Open to current military members of the 130th AW and HQ only (no outside family members)

    · Wear a uniform of your choice

    o Add modifications (superman cape, tutu, face paint, etc.) Keep is classy but fun!
    o Mismatch uniforms, BDUs/ABUs/OCPs/flight suit
    o No dress blues. This is not a formal event.
    o Your current rank must be visible somewhere on the uniform. This can be pinned or painted on.

    · There will be food, an obstacle course, a grog, guest speaker, DJ, and shenanigans.

    For any questions or concerns, please contact a Top 3 Council Member.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th AW Combat Dining-In Promo, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

