    Eglin's Camp Pinchot to be new Jackson Guard headquarters

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    After 70 years of being the home to the commanders of Eglin AFB, Camp Pinchot will be transformed to the new Jackson Guard headquarters. Listen in as Brig Gen Scott Cain announces when this will happen and what changes will take place. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 14:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 845915
    VIRIN: 220510-F-DH002-028
    Filename: DOD_109033599
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eglin's Camp Pinchot to be new Jackson Guard headquarters, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Eglin
    Jackson Guard
    Camp Pinchot

