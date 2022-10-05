Eglin's Camp Pinchot to be new Jackson Guard headquarters

After 70 years of being the home to the commanders of Eglin AFB, Camp Pinchot will be transformed to the new Jackson Guard headquarters. Listen in as Brig Gen Scott Cain announces when this will happen and what changes will take place. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 14:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
Eglin Air Force Base
