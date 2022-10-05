Eglin's Camp Pinchot to be new Jackson Guard headquarters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845915" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

After 70 years of being the home to the commanders of Eglin AFB, Camp Pinchot will be transformed to the new Jackson Guard headquarters. Listen in as Brig Gen Scott Cain announces when this will happen and what changes will take place. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer)