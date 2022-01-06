Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Preparedness - Eglin Air Force Base

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Joe Augustine, 96th Test Wing vice commander, shares hurricane preparedness tips in this humorous video. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 14:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 845911
    VIRIN: 220601-F-DH002-029
    Filename: DOD_109033576
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, Hurricane Preparedness - Eglin Air Force Base, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

