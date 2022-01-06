Col. Joe Augustine, 96th Test Wing vice commander, shares hurricane preparedness tips in this humorous video. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 14:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|845911
|VIRIN:
|220601-F-DH002-029
|Filename:
|DOD_109033576
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Preparedness - Eglin Air Force Base, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eglin Air Force Base
