Cyber units across Joint Base Langley-Eustis participated in Cyber Games 2022. The event was geared toward building comradery between the units, and gave opportunities for networking.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 13:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845902
|VIRIN:
|220602-F-GA198-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109033415
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
