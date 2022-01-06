Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Games 2022

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Singer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Cyber units across Joint Base Langley-Eustis participated in Cyber Games 2022. The event was geared toward building comradery between the units, and gave opportunities for networking.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 13:22
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    633d Communications Squadron
    Cyber Games 2022
    363rd Intelligence Support Squadron
    700th Air Support Squadron
    83rd Network Operations Squadron

