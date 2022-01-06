Frozen Dart 22 (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, fire an M120 120 mm mortar system during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Frozen Dart 22 at Monte Bivera Range in Casera Razzo, Italy, June 01, 2022. Exercise Frozen Dart 22 is a bilateral training exercise between the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Italian Army 5th Alpine Regiment Vipiteno, "Julia" Alpine Brigade. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)