    Frozen Dart 22 (B-Roll)

    AURONZO DI CADORE, ITALY

    06.01.2022

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, fire an M120 120 mm mortar system during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Frozen Dart 22 at Monte Bivera Range in Casera Razzo, Italy, June 01, 2022. Exercise Frozen Dart 22 is a bilateral training exercise between the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Italian Army 5th Alpine Regiment Vipiteno, "Julia" Alpine Brigade. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 13:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845896
    VIRIN: 220601-A-DO858-0003
    Filename: DOD_109033360
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: AURONZO DI CADORE, IT 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Frozen Dart 22 (B-Roll), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SKYSOLDIERS
    USAREUR-AF
    STROGERTOGETHER
    EDOLO22
    FROZENDART22

