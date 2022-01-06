Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters

A Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller boat crew interdicts a lancha boat illegally fishing in federal waters off southern Texas, June 1, 2022. The Harold Miller crew, in coordination with a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew, and Station South Padre Island located and stopped two lanchas with a total of nine Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 12:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845895
|VIRIN:
|220601-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109033338
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
