    Eglin AFB Virtual Update - June 2, 2022

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, talks about hurricane preparedness, the 35th annual Gate-to-Gate run, and promotions in this week's Virtual Update. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 13:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 845893
    VIRIN: 220602-F-DH002-030
    Filename: DOD_109033314
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Eglin AFB Virtual Update - June 2, 2022, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Eglin
    Hurricane preparedness
    96th Test Wing

