Eglin AFB Virtual Update - June 2, 2022

Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, talks about hurricane preparedness, the 35th annual Gate-to-Gate run, and promotions in this week's Virtual Update. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 13:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
