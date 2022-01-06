Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS Minute | May 2022

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Nicholas Roeder 

    Military Health System

    The MHS Minute highlights some of the outstanding work taking place across the Military Health System, including major milestones, events, notable activities, and much more. Help us get the word out about all of the unique, meaningful, and fascinating work taking place across the MHS by watching and sharing the video, which you can download from DVIDs here.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 11:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 845889
    VIRIN: 220602-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_109033199
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    This work, MHS Minute | May 2022, by Nicholas Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MHS #MHSMinute

