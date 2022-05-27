Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Fighter Wing.. Lethal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A short video showing the lethality of the 4th Fighter Wings mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 11:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845888
    VIRIN: 220527-F-JN771-159
    Filename: DOD_109033195
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Fighter Wing.. Lethal, by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    4th Fighter Wing

    F-15E

    Lethal

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    F-15E
    Lethal
    Strike Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT