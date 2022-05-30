This Week in Sheppard History, May 30, 2022

Air Force Academy graduate 2nd Lt. Amy Young arrived at Sheppard AFB in June 1993 to attend the rigorous 55-week Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program. She became the first U.S. Air Force female to graduate from ENJJPT in October 1994 and went on to fly multiple aircraft, primarily the C-130 Hercules. Young returned to Sheppard in 2009 to serve as a T-6A Texan II instructor pilot, ultimately retiring in 2015 as a lieutenant colonel. Amy "Jaws" Young continues to play a key role in creating combat pilots for the NATO alliance as a simulator instructor.
|05.30.2022
|06.02.2022 10:21
|Series
|845882
|220530-F-OY233-001
|DOD_109033094
|00:01:09
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, TX, US
|0
|0
