    This Week in Sheppard History, May 30, 2022

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2022

    Video by Michelle Martin 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Academy graduate 2nd Lt. Amy Young arrived at Sheppard AFB in June 1993 to attend the rigorous 55-week Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program. She became the first U.S. Air Force female to graduate from ENJJPT in October 1994 and went on to fly multiple aircraft, primarily the C-130 Hercules. Young returned to Sheppard in 2009 to serve as a T-6A Texan II instructor pilot, ultimately retiring in 2015 as a lieutenant colonel. Amy "Jaws" Young continues to play a key role in creating combat pilots for the NATO alliance as a simulator instructor.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    80th Flying Training Wing
    Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program
    Lt. Col. Amy Young

