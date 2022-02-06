Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force - USAFA Graduation, New Appearance Policies, Candy Bomber Honored

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Mann 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week's look around the Air Force, the Air Force Academy's Class of 2022 graduate with a commencement address from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Dress and Appearance policies get new updates, and Col. Gail Halverson is remembered as the Berlin Airlift's much-loved "Candy Bomber."

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force - USAFA Graduation, New Appearance Policies, Candy Bomber Honored, by TSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

