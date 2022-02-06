U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kristin Neilsen, a public affairs officer assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, delivers remarks on 2nd quarter goals at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 1, 2022. Every quarter, the 6th ARW is eligible for a goal day if certain goals are met. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 10:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845874
|VIRIN:
|220501-F-CC148-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109033055
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th Air Refueling Wing, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
