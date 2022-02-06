Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kristin Neilsen, a public affairs officer assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, delivers remarks on 2nd quarter goals at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 1, 2022. Every quarter, the 6th ARW is eligible for a goal day if certain goals are met. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 10:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845874
    VIRIN: 220501-F-CC148-4001
    Filename: DOD_109033055
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    This work, 6th Air Refueling Wing, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Goal Day
    6th Air Refueling Wing

