1 Million Meters (with graphics 1080p)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845867" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Thompson, Third Air Force staff judge advocate, completed his year-long goal of swimming a million meters in 2021 at the Ramstein Aquatic Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. With this goal completed, Thompson plans to do a 12.5-mile swim in the summer off the Florida Keys and, eventually, swim the 20.5-mile English Channel. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)