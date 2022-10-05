A day aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102)

CLEVELAND — Members assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) work buoys on Lake Erie, May 10, 2022. The Bristol Bay, homeported in Detroit, Michigan, is one of six 140 foot ice breaking tugs on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 09:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845866
|VIRIN:
|220510-G-KY623-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109032999
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
