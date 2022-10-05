Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A day aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102)

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    CLEVELAND — Members assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) work buoys on Lake Erie, May 10, 2022. The Bristol Bay, homeported in Detroit, Michigan, is one of six 140 foot ice breaking tugs on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845866
    VIRIN: 220510-G-KY623-1001
    Filename: DOD_109032999
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 

    Cleveland
    ATON
    Bristol Bay
    USCGC
    Spring Restore

