U.S. and Kosovo Soldiers conduct EOD training scenario

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845859" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kosovo Soldiers assigned to Kosovo Security Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) conduct EOD training scenarios during exercise Combined Resolve 17 (CbR 17) at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, June 1, 2022. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of 5,600 service members, Allies and partners from more than 10 countries, and is designed to assess units' abilities to conduct operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)