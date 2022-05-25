Kosovo Soldiers assigned to Kosovo Security Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) conduct EOD training scenarios during exercise Combined Resolve 17 (CbR 17) at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, June 1, 2022. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of 5,600 service members, Allies and partners from more than 10 countries, and is designed to assess units' abilities to conduct operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 08:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845859
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-QM436-1042
|Filename:
|DOD_109032836
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. and Kosovo Soldiers conduct EOD training scenario, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
