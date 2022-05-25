Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Kosovo Soldiers conduct EOD training scenario

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.25.2022

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    Kosovo Soldiers assigned to Kosovo Security Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) conduct EOD training scenarios during exercise Combined Resolve 17 (CbR 17) at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, June 1, 2022. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of 5,600 service members, Allies and partners from more than 10 countries, and is designed to assess units' abilities to conduct operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 08:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845859
    VIRIN: 220601-A-QM436-1042
    Filename: DOD_109032836
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Kosovo Soldiers conduct EOD training scenario, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT