220601-A-YK067-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 1, 2022) Video timelapse of the guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73) mooring pierside at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, June 1. Port Royal is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 07:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845856
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-YK067-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109032621
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Port Royal arrives in Bahrain, by SGT Terry Vongsouthi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
