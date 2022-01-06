USS Port Royal arrives in Bahrain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220601-A-YK067-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 1, 2022) Video timelapse of the guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73) mooring pierside at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, June 1. Port Royal is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)