    Sterilized Florence American Cemetery Memorial Day package

    FLORENCE, ITALY

    05.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Sterilized version of the AFN In Focus package about the 2022 Memorial day ceremony held at the Florence American Cemetery.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 04:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845851
    VIRIN: 220530-A-IP596-002
    Filename: DOD_109032506
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FLORENCE, IT 

    This work, Sterilized Florence American Cemetery Memorial Day package, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    Memorial Day
    Florence American Cemetery
    AFN Vicenza
    SETAF-AF

