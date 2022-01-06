USACE FED Celebrates 65 years of building strong!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845844" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The US Army Corps of Engineers Far East District is celebrating 65 years of service throughout the Pacific region. The unit was established in June of 1957 in order to supervise military construction in Korea and Japan.



The Far East District continues to meet diverse challenges caused by ever-changing national and international events.