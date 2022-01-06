Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE FED Celebrates 65 years of building strong!

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle, Daniel Valler and Spc. Maliyah Williams

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    The US Army Corps of Engineers Far East District is celebrating 65 years of service throughout the Pacific region. The unit was established in June of 1957 in order to supervise military construction in Korea and Japan.

    The Far East District continues to meet diverse challenges caused by ever-changing national and international events.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 03:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 845844
    VIRIN: 220601-A-NI057-315
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109032358
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    This work, USACE FED Celebrates 65 years of building strong!, by SSG Christopher Jelle, Daniel Valler and SPC Maliyah Williams

    Pacific
    Military History
    Engineer Corps

