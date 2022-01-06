The US Army Corps of Engineers Far East District is celebrating 65 years of service throughout the Pacific region. The unit was established in June of 1957 in order to supervise military construction in Korea and Japan.
The Far East District continues to meet diverse challenges caused by ever-changing national and international events.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 03:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|845844
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-NI057-315
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109032358
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE FED Celebrates 65 years of building strong!, by SSG Christopher Jelle, Daniel Valler and SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT