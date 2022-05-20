Misawa Air Base Police Week 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845839" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Misawa Air Base alongside local first responders gathered to recognize Police Week. The week long event contained activities such as: opening/closing ceremony, 5K run, static displays, jail and bail, basketball, softball and golf tournaments.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15, as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls upon, as National Police Week.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Police Week allows us to honor law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and those who work diligently to maintain the safety and protection of others.