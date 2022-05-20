Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Police Week 2022

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Misawa Air Base alongside local first responders gathered to recognize Police Week. The week long event contained activities such as: opening/closing ceremony, 5K run, static displays, jail and bail, basketball, softball and golf tournaments.
    In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15, as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls upon, as National Police Week.
    Police Week allows us to honor law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and those who work diligently to maintain the safety and protection of others.

