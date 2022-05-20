Misawa Air Base alongside local first responders gathered to recognize Police Week. The week long event contained activities such as: opening/closing ceremony, 5K run, static displays, jail and bail, basketball, softball and golf tournaments.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15, as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls upon, as National Police Week.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Police Week allows us to honor law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and those who work diligently to maintain the safety and protection of others.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 01:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|845839
|VIRIN:
|220520-F-MI946-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109032338
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Misawa Air Base Police Week 2022, by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT