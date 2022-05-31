ACAR Video on Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS)

Mr. Stephen D. Austin, assistant chief of Army Reserve speaks about the upcoming Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) opening to all Army Reserve civilians on Jun. 1, 2022 online.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 22:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|845835
|VIRIN:
|220531-A-aj198-761
|Filename:
|DOD_109032271
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
