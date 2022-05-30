The Human Performance team and the USAG Humphreys community in honoring the fallen with sweat and camaraderie through the Memorial Day "Murph" workout at the Soldier Field Complex (adjacent to Collier Community Fitness Center) on May 30.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 02:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845830
|VIRIN:
|220530-O-ZW031-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109032243
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
