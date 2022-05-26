Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Glimpse Into Forestry: It's a Passion

    HUNTINGDON, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Andrew Willey, a forester with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District, discusses some of the less than obvious aspects of forest management with natural resource specialist Alicia Palmer and forester Glenn Werner from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District as they take a tour of the Raystown Lake forest management sites to check progress.

    Forest management differs from de-forestation in that the latter refers to the permanent removal (burning and cutting) of forest stands. In this video, these professionals show how forest management focuses on young forest growth, promotes tree species diversity and monitors the impact of this process on local wildlife.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 16:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845814
    VIRIN: 220526-A-HU469-509
    Filename: DOD_109031895
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: HUNTINGDON, PA, US 

    This work, A Glimpse Into Forestry: It's a Passion, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Raystown Lake
    Forestry

