A Glimpse Into Forestry: It's a Passion

Andrew Willey, a forester with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District, discusses some of the less than obvious aspects of forest management with natural resource specialist Alicia Palmer and forester Glenn Werner from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District as they take a tour of the Raystown Lake forest management sites to check progress.
Forest management differs from de-forestation in that the latter refers to the permanent removal (burning and cutting) of forest stands. In this video, these professionals show how forest management focuses on young forest growth, promotes tree species diversity and monitors the impact of this process on local wildlife.
