U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing, deployment cell began conducting Exercise Bronze Ram 22 May 27 at an undisclosed location.
Since transitioning from the United States Special Operations Command to the Air Force Special Operations Command, the 24th SOW D-Cell’s primary mission is to provide unmatched support in installing bare bases anywhere in the world in a timely manner and is currently the only D-Cell unit in the entire Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 16:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845813
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-BQ566-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_109031811
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 24 SOW D-CELL Exercise Bronze Ram 22 (Site build time-lapse), by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
