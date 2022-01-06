JBA 2022 Air & Space Expo (1)

Short video in preparation for the upcoming Joint Base Andrews Andrews Air & Space Expo. (Video by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 14:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|845802
|VIRIN:
|220531-F-MH340-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109031543
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
