    JBA 2022 Air & Space Expo (1)

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Short video in preparation for the upcoming Joint Base Andrews Andrews Air & Space Expo. (Video by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 14:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 845802
    VIRIN: 220531-F-MH340-1001
    Filename: DOD_109031543
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA 2022 Air & Space Expo (1), by SrA Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    jba
    air and space expo
    hype video

