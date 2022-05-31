Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters near Hopedale, Louisiana

    HOPEDALE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew conducts a rescue of four boaters near Hopedale, Louisiana, on May 31, 2022. The four boaters were stranded after their 21-foot recreational vessel was beset by the weather. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845801
    VIRIN: 220601-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109031542
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: HOPEDALE, LA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    rescue
    New Orleans
    Air Station New Orleans
    District Eight
    hoist

