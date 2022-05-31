A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew conducts a rescue of four boaters near Hopedale, Louisiana, on May 31, 2022. The four boaters were stranded after their 21-foot recreational vessel was beset by the weather. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845801
|VIRIN:
|220601-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109031542
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|HOPEDALE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters near Hopedale, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
