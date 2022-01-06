Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's virtual remarks as part of the Foreign Affairs Magazine Centennial Event series, from the Department of State
DC, UNITED STATES
06.01.2022
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's virtual remarks as part of the Foreign Affairs Magazine Centennial Event series, from the Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 14:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|845800
|Filename:
|DOD_109031533
|Length:
|00:48:44
|Location:
|DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's virtual remarks as part of the Foreign Affairs Magazine Centennial Event series, from the Department of State
LEAVE A COMMENT