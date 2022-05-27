Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    24 SOW D-CELL conduct exercise Bronze Rams 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing, deployment cell began conducting Exercise Bronze Ram 22 May 27 at an undisclosed location.
    Since transitioning from the United States Special Operations Command to the Air Force Special Operations Command, the 24th SOW D-Cell’s primary mission is to provide unmatched support in installing bare bases anywhere in the world in a timely manner and is currently the only D-Cell unit in the entire Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845790
    VIRIN: 210528-F-BQ566-1001
    Filename: DOD_109031437
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24 SOW D-CELL conduct exercise Bronze Rams 22, by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Department of Defense.
    24th Special Operations Wing
    Deployment Cell
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT