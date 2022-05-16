Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSgt Leonard Matlovich Barrier Breaker

    05.16.2022

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In honor of Pride Month the story of Technical Sergeant Leonard Matlovich, one of the first military members to "out" himself publicly.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 12:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845778
    VIRIN: 220516-F-BL084-118
    Filename: DOD_109031203
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: AL, US

    pride month
    lgbtq
    matlovich

