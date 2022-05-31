Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510th EFS Sunrise B-Roll

    86TH AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    05.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at 86th Air Base, Romania, May 31 2022. The multinational NATO Alliance currently hosts more than 100 combat aircraft on alert in the region, performing 24/7 patrols along the eastern borders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 12:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845763
    VIRIN: 220531-F-HQ196-509
    Filename: DOD_109030817
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 510th EFS Sunrise B-Roll, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    31 FW
    europeansupport22

