B-Roll of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at 86th Air Base, Romania, May 31 2022. The multinational NATO Alliance currently hosts more than 100 combat aircraft on alert in the region, performing 24/7 patrols along the eastern borders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 12:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845763
|VIRIN:
|220531-F-HQ196-509
|Filename:
|DOD_109030817
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|86TH AIR BASE, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 510th EFS Sunrise B-Roll, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
