Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve - SGT Benjamin Miller

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    SGT Benjamin Miller, the ASC Best Warrior Competition winner, originally joined the Army to be able to pay for college. Shortly after, he realized his love for service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 10:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845757
    VIRIN: 220518-A-IK992-365
    Filename: DOD_109030638
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve - SGT Benjamin Miller, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior competition
    ASC
    why I serve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT