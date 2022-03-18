Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardian Ideal

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons, Airman 1st Class Joshua Carroll and Jamie Chapman

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The Guardian Ideal is the Space Force’s foundational document outlining the service’s boundary-pushing, innovative approach to talent management, from accession to development, and it combines aspirations with actions and milestones.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845756
    VIRIN: 220318-F-F3230-1001
    PIN: 220001
    Filename: DOD_109030633
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Guardian
    USSF
    SPACE FORCE
    Guardian Ideal

