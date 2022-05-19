Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FA BDE Best By Test Competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAVARIA, GERMANY

    05.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade compete in the Best By Test competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 19, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845755
    VIRIN: 220519-A-XB890-1001
    Filename: DOD_109030631
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAVARIA, DE

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FA BDE Best By Test Competition, by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Railgunners
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

