U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade compete in the Best By Test competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 19, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 10:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845755
|VIRIN:
|220519-A-XB890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109030631
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAVARIA, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 41st FA BDE Best By Test Competition, by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
