Fort Jackson July 4 Teaser

Fort Jackson is holding an Independence Day fireworks display July 2 at Hilton Field on post.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 10:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|845752
|VIRIN:
|060122-A-ZN169-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109030587
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
