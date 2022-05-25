USANEC BE Soldiers Perform Land Navigation for Army Warrior Training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center Belgium, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, find coordinate points using protractors, and navigate with a map as they perform the Land Navigation lane of the unit Army Warrior Training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 25, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie) This training tested the proficiency of Soldiers based on the unit Mission Essential Tasks List.
|05.25.2022
|06.01.2022 09:23
|B-Roll
|845748
|220525-A-BD610-2001
|DOD_109030389
|00:02:19
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|1
|1
