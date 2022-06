Czech and UK fighter jets fly above the Baltics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Watch these Czech and UK fighter jets take to the sky above the Baltics as part of Neptune Shield 22, a maritime vigilance activity.

Synopsis

Czech and UK fighter jets have been taking part in air defence training over the Baltic region. UK Eurofighter Typhoons, F-35s and Czech Gripens were involved in an exercise as part of Neptune Shield 22 (NESH22), a multinational maritime vigilance activity. NESH22 has seen a range of multi-domain activities between air, land and maritime assets across Europe and in the Baltic and Mediterranean Seas. It runs from 17 to 31 May 2022.

Transcript

(00:00) WIDE SHOT – UK EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON FLIES ABOVE THE BALTICS

(00:04) WIDE SHOT – TWO UK F-35S JOIN THE TYPHOON

(00:10) WIDE SHOT – TWO UK F-35S FLY TOGETHER WITH THE TYPHOON

(00:16) VARIOUS SHOTS – TWO CZECH GRIPENS JOIN THE UK TYPHOON AND F-35S

(00:26) MEDIUM SHOT – UK TYPHOON FLIES ABOVE THE BALTICS

(00:30) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK F-35S FLY ABOVE THE BALTICS

(00:40) VARIOUS SHOTS - UK TYPHOON FLIES ABOVE THE BALTICS

(00:53) WIDE SHOT – BOTH CZECH GRIPENS LEAVE THE FORMATION

(01:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – BOTH UK F-35S LEAVE THE FORMATION

(01:15) VARIOUS SHOTS - UK TYPHOON FLIES AND BREAKS LEFT

(01:37) GOPRO SHOT - TWO UK F-35S AND A TYPHOON FLY IN FORMATION

(01:45) GOPRO SHOT - TWO CZECH GRIPENS JOIN THE UK TYPHOON AND F-35S

(01:53) GOPRO SHOT – TWO UK F-35S FLY TOGETHER WITH THE TYPHOON

(01:58) GOPRO SHOT – BOTH CZECH GRIPENS LEAVE THE FORMATION

(02:08) GOPRO SHOT - BOTH UK F-35S LEAVE THE FORMATION

(02:18) GOPRO SHOT - UK TYPHOON FLIES AND BREAKS LEFT

Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.