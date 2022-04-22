SAFER Together

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Katharine Winchell 

    AFN Benelux

    Ryan Harvey, a U.S. Army Garrison Benelux victim advocate, explains the SAFER Challenge April 22, 2022, at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, and its importance in reconnecting the community after the pandemic. Each letter in SAFER stands for a different awareness month theme or topic for April. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kathrine Winchell)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 08:35
