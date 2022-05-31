What is a 12P Power Production Specialist

Meet the Soldiers who literally power the Army, 12P Power Production Specialist. This small group of highly specialized Soldiers work in electrical generation, providing power to forward operating bases, buildings and supporting communities impacted by natural disasters. The career field is in need of dedicated and talented Soldiers, learn more about the opportunities an existing Soldier has, as well as Army recruits have to join this group of professionals.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 08:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845733
|VIRIN:
|220531-A-OI229-733
|Filename:
|DOD_109030290
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT