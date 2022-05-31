What is a 12P Power Production Specialist

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet the Soldiers who literally power the Army, 12P Power Production Specialist. This small group of highly specialized Soldiers work in electrical generation, providing power to forward operating bases, buildings and supporting communities impacted by natural disasters. The career field is in need of dedicated and talented Soldiers, learn more about the opportunities an existing Soldier has, as well as Army recruits have to join this group of professionals.