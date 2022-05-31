Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What is a 12P Power Production Specialist

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Meet the Soldiers who literally power the Army, 12P Power Production Specialist. This small group of highly specialized Soldiers work in electrical generation, providing power to forward operating bases, buildings and supporting communities impacted by natural disasters. The career field is in need of dedicated and talented Soldiers, learn more about the opportunities an existing Soldier has, as well as Army recruits have to join this group of professionals.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 08:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845733
    VIRIN: 220531-A-OI229-733
    Filename: DOD_109030290
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Career
    Recruiting
    249th Engineer Battalion
    12P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT