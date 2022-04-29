David Grant USAF Medical Center personnel participate in a tactical combat casualty care course at Travis Air Force Base, California, 25-29 April, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 08:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845715
|VIRIN:
|220429-F-SK304-0930
|Filename:
|DOD_109029979
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Travis Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT