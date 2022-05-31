Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Project Inclusion” –SPC Antavius Matthews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.31.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville was quoted as saying, “Our diverse workforce is a competitive advantage, and the Army must continue to offer fair treatment, access and opportunity across the force.”

    Through #ProjectInclusion, senior leaders have worked to improve inclusion across the force. Here at Camp Zama, we were inspired to share the stories of some of the members of our diverse community.

    June is #PrideMonth, so today we are featuring Spc. Antavius Matthews, a supply specialist assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Japan. Matthews, who joined the Army in 2018, shares her experience serving with the 35th CSSB team as a transgender Soldier.

    #PeopleFirst #ArmyEquityAndInclusion #Pride2022

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 18:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845704
    VIRIN: 220601-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_109029784
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Project Inclusion” –SPC Antavius Matthews, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    LGBTQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT