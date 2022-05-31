“Project Inclusion” –SPC Antavius Matthews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville was quoted as saying, “Our diverse workforce is a competitive advantage, and the Army must continue to offer fair treatment, access and opportunity across the force.”



Through #ProjectInclusion, senior leaders have worked to improve inclusion across the force. Here at Camp Zama, we were inspired to share the stories of some of the members of our diverse community.



June is #PrideMonth, so today we are featuring Spc. Antavius Matthews, a supply specialist assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Japan. Matthews, who joined the Army in 2018, shares her experience serving with the 35th CSSB team as a transgender Soldier.



