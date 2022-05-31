Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville was quoted as saying, “Our diverse workforce is a competitive advantage, and the Army must continue to offer fair treatment, access and opportunity across the force.”
Through #ProjectInclusion, senior leaders have worked to improve inclusion across the force. Here at Camp Zama, we were inspired to share the stories of some of the members of our diverse community.
June is #PrideMonth, so today we are featuring Spc. Antavius Matthews, a supply specialist assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Japan. Matthews, who joined the Army in 2018, shares her experience serving with the 35th CSSB team as a transgender Soldier.
#PeopleFirst #ArmyEquityAndInclusion #Pride2022
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 18:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845704
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109029784
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, “Project Inclusion” –SPC Antavius Matthews, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT