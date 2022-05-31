Women play an important role in our armed services and throughout the Department of Defense as civilians. The workforce at the Communication-Electronic Command's (CECOM) Software Engineering Center (SEC) reflect the DoD's initiative for diversity and inclusion as women are engaged in every echelon of staffing to include organizational leadership. A few SEC members speak on their roles and the importance of cyber security.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 07:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845697
|VIRIN:
|220531-Z-IF359-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109029686
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women of Cyber, by Ron Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT