    Women of Cyber

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Video by Ron Lee 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Women play an important role in our armed services and throughout the Department of Defense as civilians. The workforce at the Communication-Electronic Command's (CECOM) Software Engineering Center (SEC) reflect the DoD's initiative for diversity and inclusion as women are engaged in every echelon of staffing to include organizational leadership. A few SEC members speak on their roles and the importance of cyber security.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 07:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845697
    VIRIN: 220531-Z-IF359-001
    Filename: DOD_109029686
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    This work, Women of Cyber, by Ron Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women
    Army
    Army Material Command
    CECOM
    DoD Civilians
    Diversity & Inclusion

