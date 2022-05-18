As we close out Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Soldiers from the 76th ORC discuss their heritage, family lineage and pride of their cultural backgrounds and the significance of this annual monthlong observance to them.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845682
|VIRIN:
|220511-A-CL806-270
|Filename:
|DOD_109029515
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 76th ORC Observes AAPI Heritage Month, by SFC Chantell Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
