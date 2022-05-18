Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    76th ORC Observes AAPI Heritage Month

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Chantell Black 

    76th Operational Response Command

    As we close out Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Soldiers from the 76th ORC discuss their heritage, family lineage and pride of their cultural backgrounds and the significance of this annual monthlong observance to them.

    This work, 76th ORC Observes AAPI Heritage Month, by SFC Chantell Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Army
    #AAPI
    #ArmyReserve
    #AAPIMonth
    #AAPIHeritageMonth

