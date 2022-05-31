Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Air Force Base Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Beale Air Force Base takes pride in our #diversity as we celebrated #AsianAmericanPacificIslanderHeritageMonth all throughout May!

    We may all wear the same uniform but we all come from diverse backgrounds. Thanks to all who came out to celebrate, learn and show support!

    #RecceTown #Beale

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 15:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845680
    VIRIN: 220531-F-WX919-001
    Filename: DOD_109029478
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale Air Force Base Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity
    May
    Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    AAPI

