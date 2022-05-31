Beale Air Force Base takes pride in our #diversity as we celebrated #AsianAmericanPacificIslanderHeritageMonth all throughout May!
We may all wear the same uniform but we all come from diverse backgrounds. Thanks to all who came out to celebrate, learn and show support!
#RecceTown #Beale
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 15:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845680
|VIRIN:
|220531-F-WX919-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109029478
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beale Air Force Base Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
